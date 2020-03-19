Clean Harbors Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.45. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 74,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 508,000 shares.

Potential upside of 80.4% exists for Clean Harbors, based on a current level of $32.84 and analysts' average consensus price target of $59.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $76.45 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $77.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Clean Harbors share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.45 and a high of $88.40 and are now at $32.84. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.

