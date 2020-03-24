Citrix Systems Crosses Below its 10-day MA (CTXS)

Today, shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $118.40 on a volume of 182K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Citrix Systems has traded in a range of $90.28 to $141.01 and is now at $117.68, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citrix Systems on March 5th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $112.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Citrix Systems have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor CTXS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.