Citrix Systems Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CTXS)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $113.36 on a volume of 762K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Citrix Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.55 and a 52-week low of $90.28 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $115.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

