Citizens Financi: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CFG)

Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $19.15. Approximately 113,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citizens Financi have traded between the current low of $19.15 and a high of $41.29 and are now at $19.23. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Potential upside of 155.3% exists for Citizens Financi, based on a current level of $19.23 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.10. Citizens Financi shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $35.95 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $36.06.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail and Institutional customers. The Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, internet banking, and trust services.

