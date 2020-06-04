Citizens Financi Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CFG)

Today, shares of Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $18.51 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Citizens Financi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.29 and a 52-week low of $14.12 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $18.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.2% lower and 6.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Citizens Financi on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.93. Since that call, shares of Citizens Financi have fallen 55.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.