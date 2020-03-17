Cit Group Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (CIT)

Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.89. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 109,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

CIT Group Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides lending, advisory, commercial banking, vendor finance, and leasing services to small and middle market businesses. CIT Group operates globally.

There is potential upside of 213.7% for shares of Cit Group Inc based on a current price of $17.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $56.22. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.33.

Over the past year, Cit Group Inchas traded in a range of $17.89 to $54.02 and are now at $17.92. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

