Cit Group Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.97. Approximately 198,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

CIT Group Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides lending, advisory, commercial banking, vendor finance, and leasing services to small and middle market businesses. CIT Group operates globally.

Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) has potential upside of 120.4% based on a current price of $25.51 and analysts' consensus price target of $56.22. Cit Group Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.54 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.04.

Cit Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.02 and the current low of $24.97 and are currently at $25.51 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 1.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cit Group Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cit Group Inc in search of a potential trend change.