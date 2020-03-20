Cirrus Logic Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $57.93 on a volume of 290K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Cirrus Logic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.63 and a 52-week low of $37.24 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $59.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

