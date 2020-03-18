Cinemark Holding: The Losing Streak Continues (CNK)

Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $6.21. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theaters. The Company operates in the United States and Latin America.

Cinemark Holding has overhead space with shares priced $6.08, or 85.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $43.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.24 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $34.69.

Over the past year, Cinemark Holdinghas traded in a range of $6.21 to $43.51 and are now at $6.08. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.18% lower and 4.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

