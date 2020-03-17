Cincinnati Fin: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CINF)

Shares of Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $73.11. So far today approximately 230,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 846,000 shares.

Cincinnati Fin has overhead space with shares priced $74.97, or 1.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $76.20. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.30 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $107.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty and life insurance. The Company markets a variety of insurance products and provides leasing and financing services.

Cincinnati Fin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.50 and the current low of $73.11 and are currently at $74.97 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cincinnati Fin and will alert subscribers who have CINF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.