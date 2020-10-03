Cigna Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $191.51 on a volume of 176K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Cigna Corp has traded in a range of $141.95 to $224.64 and is now at $188.59, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

