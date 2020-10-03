Ciena Corp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CIEN)

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $40.05 on a volume of 220K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Ciena Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.78 and a 52-week low of $33.00 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $40.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ciena Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ciena Corp in search of a potential trend change.