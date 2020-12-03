Chubb Ltd: The Losing Streak Continues (CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $121.34. So far today approximately 122,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Chubb Limited operates as a property and casualty insurance company. The Company provides commercial and personal property, casualty, and personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

Chubb Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $122.96, or 23.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $160.13. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $153.26 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $154.12.

Over the past year, Chubb Ltdhas traded in a range of $121.34 to $167.74 and are now at $122.96. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chubb Ltd and will alert subscribers who have CB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.