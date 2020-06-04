Chipotle Mexican Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $639.63 on a volume of 173K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Chipotle Mexican share prices have been bracketed by a low of $415.00 and a high of $940.28 and are now at $651.53, 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chipotle Mexican on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $574.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Chipotle Mexican have risen 6.3%. We continue to monitor CMG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.