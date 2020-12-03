Chimera Inv Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CIM)

Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.25. So far today approximately 1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM) has potential upside of 19.8% based on a current price of $15.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $18.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.03 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $21.13.

Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.

Over the past year, Chimera Inv Corphas traded in a range of $14.25 to $22.99 and are now at $15.34. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

