Cheniere Energy Crosses Below its 10-day MA (LNG)

Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $32.71 on a volume of 242K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cheniere Energy have traded between a low of $27.06 and a high of $70.49 and are now at $30.82, which is 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cheniere Energy on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $62.42. Since that call, shares of Cheniere Energy have fallen 46.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.