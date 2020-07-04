Chemours Co Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CC)

Today, shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $8.96 on a volume of 1.0 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chemours Co have traded between a low of $7.02 and a high of $41.60 and are now at $9.34, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chemours Co on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.96. Since that call, shares of Chemours Co have fallen 47.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.