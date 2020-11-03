Cheesecake Facto: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CAKE)

Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.98. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 559,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE) has potential upside of 99.2% based on a current price of $26.16 and analysts' consensus price target of $52.11. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.38 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.05.

Cheesecake Facto share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.15 and the current low of $25.98 and are currently at $26.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates casual dining restaurants under the name The Cheesecake Factory. The Company's restaurants offer appetizers, sandwiches, pasta, various meats, and varieties of cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory serves customers in the United States.

