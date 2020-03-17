Charles River La: The Losing Streak Continues (CRL)

Charles River La (NYSE:CRL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $99.76. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 75,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 466,000 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides research tools and support services for drug discovery and development. The Company offers animal research models in research and development for new drugs, devices, and therapies. Charles River Laboratories International serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and academic institutions worldwide.

Charles River La share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $179.38 and the current low of $99.76 and are currently at $103.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Charles River La has overhead space with shares priced $103.51, or 9.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $113.92. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $141.16 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $157.52.

