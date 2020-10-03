Cf Industries Ho: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CF)

Shares of Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) traded today at $31.81, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 361,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

There is potential upside of 29.4% for shares of Cf Industries Ho based on a current price of $32.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.44. Cf Industries Ho shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.77 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.70.

Over the past year, Cf Industries Hohas traded in a range of $31.81 to $55.15 and are now at $32.02. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer products globally. The Company offers products in the nitrogen segment includes ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, ammonium nitrate, diesel exhaust fluid, and aqua ammonia. CF Industries Holdings provides phosphate segment are diammonium and monoammonium phosphate.

