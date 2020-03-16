Centurylink Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (CTL)

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) traded today at $8.45, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 577,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Centurylink Inchas traded in a range of $8.45 to $15.30 and are now at $8.51. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 2.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

CenturyLink Inc. is an integrated communications company that provides communications services, including voice, local and long-distance, network access, private line including special access, public access, broadband, data, managed hosting including cloud hosting, colocation, wireless and video services.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has potential upside of 131.0% based on a current price of $8.51 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.65. Centurylink Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $13.19.

