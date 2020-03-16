Centerpoint Ener: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CNP)

Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.94. So far today approximately 334,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7 million shares.

Centerpoint Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.17 and the current low of $13.94 and are currently at $13.96 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts activities in electricity transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, interstate pipeline and gathering operations, and power generation.

Potential upside of 103.1% exists for Centerpoint Ener, based on a current level of $13.96 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.35. Centerpoint Ener shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.05 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.38.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Centerpoint Ener on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.51. Since that call, shares of Centerpoint Ener have fallen 39.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.