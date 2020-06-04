Celanese Corp-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CE)

Today, shares of Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $71.08 on a volume of 110K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Celanese Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.70 and a high of $128.88 and are now at $72.99, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

