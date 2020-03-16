Cdk Global Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $34.99. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 50,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 788,000 shares.

Potential upside of 115.7% exists for Cdk Global Inc, based on a current level of $36.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $78.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.93 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $51.24.

CDK Global, Inc. is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cdk Global Inc have traded between the current low of $34.99 and a high of $63.90 and are now at $36.31. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

