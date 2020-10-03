Cathay General B: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CATY)

Shares of Cathay General B (NASDAQ:CATY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.03. So far today approximately 58,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 277,000 shares.

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank. The Bank accepts deposits and originates various loans, and offers trade financing, spot and forward contracts, internet banking, global investment services, and other services. Cathay Bank operates in California, New York, Texas, Washington, and Massachusetts.

Cathay General B has overhead space with shares priced $25.50, or 45.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $47.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $35.58 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.88.

Cathay General B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.91 and the current low of $25.03 and are currently at $25.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

