Caterpillar Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $92.26. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 424,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.2 million shares.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) has potential upside of 85.9% based on a current price of $92.77 and analysts' consensus price target of $172.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.09 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $135.73.

Over the past year, Caterpillar Inchas traded in a range of $92.26 to $149.96 and are now at $92.77. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets construction, mining, and forestry machinery. The Company also manufactures engines and other related parts for its equipment, and offers financing and insurance. Caterpillar distributes its products through a worldwide organization of dealers.

