Caterpillar Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (CAT)

Today, shares of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $118.24 on a volume of 3.1 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Caterpillar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.50 and a high of $149.96 and are now at $117.07, 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

