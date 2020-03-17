Catalent Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.74. Approximately 121,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The Company's oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery technologies address the diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics, and consumer health products.

Over the past year, Catalent Inchas traded in a range of $37.74 to $68.78 and are now at $39.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Catalent Inc has overhead space with shares priced $39.22, or 17.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $47.71. Catalent Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.15 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $56.67.

