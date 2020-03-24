Catalent Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CTLT)

Today, shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $42.15 on a volume of 137K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Catalent Inc have traded between a low of $31.04 and a high of $68.78 and are now at $44.26, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Catalent Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.88. Since that call, shares of Catalent Inc have fallen 28.5%.