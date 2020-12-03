Carnival Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.88. Approximately 2.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 13.7 million shares.

Carnival Corporation owns and operates cruise ships offering cruises to all major vacation destinations including North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Southern Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific. The Company, through a subsidiary also owns and operates hotels and lodges. Dually-listed company with CCL LN.

Over the past year, Carnival Corphas traded in a range of $17.88 to $57.69 and are now at $18.59. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 3.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has potential upside of 311.1% based on a current price of $18.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $76.44. Carnival Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.20.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carnival Corp and will alert subscribers who have CCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.