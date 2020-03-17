Capital One Fina: The Losing Streak Continues (COF)

Shares of Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded today at $52.06, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 929,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Capital One Fina have traded between the current low of $52.06 and a high of $107.59 and are now at $53.03. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 2.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Capital One Financial Corporation provides commercial banking services. The Bank accepts deposits and offers personal credit cards, investment products, loans, and online banking services. Capital One serves customers in the State of Virginia.

There is potential upside of 111.9% for shares of Capital One Fina based on a current price of $53.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $112.39. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $93.55 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $95.93.

