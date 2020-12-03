Campbell Soup Co Crosses Below its 10-day MA (CPB)

Today, shares of Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $49.74 on a volume of 252K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Campbell Soup Co have traded between a low of $35.03 and a high of $53.83 and are now at $49.09, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Campbell Soup Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Campbell Soup Co in search of a potential trend change.