Camden Prop Tr Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT) traded today at a new 52-week low of $77.18. So far today approximately 131,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 850,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Camden Prop Tr have traded between the current low of $77.18 and a high of $120.73 and are now at $80.15. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Camden Property Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates multifamily apartment communities. Camden Property Trust serves customers in the United States.

Potential upside of 14.4% exists for Camden Prop Tr, based on a current level of $80.15 and analysts' average consensus price target of $91.69. Camden Prop Tr shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $108.78 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $109.90.

