Cadence Design: The Winning Streak Continues (CDNS)

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded today at a new 52-week high of $81.70. Approximately 131,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software technology, design and consulting services and technology. The Company licenses its electronic design automation software technology and provides a variety of professional services. Cadence's design realization solutions are used to design and develop complex chips and electronic systems, including semiconductors.

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) is currently priced 42.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $46.60. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $69.12 and further support at its 50-day MA of $68.42.

Cadence Design share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.70 and a 52-week low of $51.39 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $81.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

