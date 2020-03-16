Cadence Design: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CDNS)

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $54.10. So far today approximately 140,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software technology, design and consulting services and technology. The Company licenses its electronic design automation software technology and provides a variety of professional services. Cadence's design realization solutions are used to design and develop complex chips and electronic systems, including semiconductors.

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) is currently priced 18.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $46.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $69.32 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $71.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Cadence Design share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $54.10 and a high of $80.40 and are now at $57.17. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cadence Design and will alert subscribers who have CDNS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.