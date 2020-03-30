MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Cabot Oil & Gas Crosses Above its 10-day MA (COG)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:34am
By Shiri Gupta

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $16.41 on a volume of 535K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Cabot Oil & Gas has traded in a range of $13.06 to $27.65 and is now at $16.75, 28% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.24% lower and 1.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cabot Oil & Gas. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: moving crosses cabot oil & gas

Ticker(s): COG

Contact Shiri Gupta

