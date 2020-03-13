Cabot Oil & Gas Crosses Above its 10-day MA (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $15.80 on a volume of 2.9 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas have traded between a low of $13.06 and a high of $27.65 and are now at $17.22, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

