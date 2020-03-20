Cabot Oil & Gas Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (COG)

Today, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $17.32 on a volume of 1.1 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.65 and a 52-week low of $13.06 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $15.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

