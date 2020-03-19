Cabot Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CBT)

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.27. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 56,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 434,000 shares.

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) has potential upside of 218.9% based on a current price of $23.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.83. Cabot Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.95 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.63.

Over the past year, Cabot Corphas traded in a range of $21.27 to $50.58 and are now at $23.15. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 2.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cabot Corporation has businesses in chemicals, performance materials, and specialty fluids. The Company manufactures and sells carbon black, fumed silica, plastics, ink jet colorants, tantalum, niobium, and germanium. Cabot's specialty fluids business produces and markets cesium formate as a drilling and completion fluid for use in oil and gas well operations.

