Burlington Store: The Losing Streak Continues (BURL)

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $105.69. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 102,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 899,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Burlington Store share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $105.69 and a high of $250.89 and are now at $112.21. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 2.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

Burlington Stores, Inc. owns and operates clothing retail stores. The Company offers, through its stores and internet sites, men's, women's, and children's apparels. Burlington Holding operates within the United States and Puerto Rico.

Burlington Store has overhead space with shares priced $112.21, or 23.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $147.21. Burlington Store shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $199.39 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $219.77.

