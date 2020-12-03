Bunge Ltd: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BG)

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.49. So far today approximately 66,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bunge Ltd have traded between the current low of $35.49 and a high of $59.65 and are now at $35.52. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Potential upside of 139.9% exists for Bunge Ltd, based on a current level of $35.52 and analysts' average consensus price target of $85.20. Bunge Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.96 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $54.85.

Bunge Limited operates as a global agribusiness and food company. The Company buys, sells, stores, transports, and processes oilseeds and grains to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers. Bunge also produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane, mills wheat, and corn, as well as sells fertilizers.

