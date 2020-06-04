Bullish Moving Average Cross by Zimmer Biomet Ho (ZBH)

Today, shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $95.87 on a volume of 165K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho have traded between a low of $74.37 and a high of $161.11 and are now at $98.96, which is 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Zimmer Biomet Ho. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho in search of a potential trend change.