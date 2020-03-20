Bullish Moving Average Cross by Zebra Tech Corp (ZBRA)

Zebra Tech Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $181.39 on a volume of 165K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Zebra Tech Corp has traded in a range of $140.95 to $260.30 and is now at $184.14, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

