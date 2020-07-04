Bullish Moving Average Cross by Wp Carey Inc (WPC)

Today, shares of Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $57.14 on a volume of 110K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Wp Carey Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.36 and a 52-week low of $38.62 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $60.12 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 3.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wp Carey Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wp Carey Inc in search of a potential trend change.