Bullish Moving Average Cross by Williams Cos Inc (WMB)

Today, shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $13.81 on a volume of 4.7 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams Cos Inc have traded between a low of $8.41 and a high of $29.55 and are now at $14.26, which is 70% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

