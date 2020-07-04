Bullish Moving Average Cross by Wex Inc (WEX)

Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $104.92 on a volume of 132K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Wex Inc has traded in a range of $71.12 to $236.52 and is now at $111.00, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

