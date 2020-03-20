Bullish Moving Average Cross by Wabco Holdings (WBC)

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $129.78 on a volume of 151K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wabco Holdings have traded between a low of $117.20 and a high of $146.68 and are now at $130.57, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wabco Holdings and will alert subscribers who have WBC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.