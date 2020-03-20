Bullish Moving Average Cross by Urban Outfitter (URBN)

Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $15.47 on a volume of 553K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Urban Outfitter share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.34 and a high of $34.24 and are now at $16.12, 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

