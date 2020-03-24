Bullish Moving Average Cross by United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $80.90 on a volume of 327K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Rentals have traded between a low of $58.85 and a high of $170.04 and are now at $81.41, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of United Rentals on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $141.70. Since that call, shares of United Rentals have fallen 50.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.