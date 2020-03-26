Bullish Moving Average Cross by Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Today, shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $24.91 on a volume of 3.8 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Twitter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.85 and a 52-week low of $20.00 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $25.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twitter Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.44. Since that call, shares of Twitter Inc have fallen 19.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.